CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local historian Anita Eisenhauer passed away on Dec. 21 while vacationing with her family in Red River, New Mexico. Eisenhauer was 77.

If there was a historical marker dedicated in Nueces County, chances are Eisenhauer was there behind the effort.

Most recently, Eisenhauer was at the unveiling of a marker along the seawall commemorating the 1966 farm workers rally.

Eisenhauer was a native Texan and wanted to make sure not just Texas history, but specifically, Nueces County history was preserved for future generations.

"Whether it was the old historic courthouse that was so much her passion, the Old Bayview Cemetery, or the historical markers, she taught so many of us to appreciate where we've come from," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said.

Eisenhauer held numerous positions over the years:

Past Regent of the Corpus Christi Chapter DAR

50 year member of DAR

Texas Society of DAR Chair of Historical Preservation Committee

Clara Driscoll Chapter DRT past President

Member of Republic of Texas Museum Committee

President of the Old Bayview Chapter 479 of N.S.U.S.D. of 1812

Past President of Corpus Christi Chapter 1437 UDC

Member of John Brewer Chapter 41 of NSCDXVIIC

Chairperson of Nueces County Historical Commission

Nueces County Historical Society Board Member

Friends of old Bayview Cemetery Association Financial Officer

Voices of South Texas

Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History Advisory Board Member

Past President of Corpus Christi Branch of AAUW and Life Member

Member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church

Graduate of EFM, University of the South

Graduate of University of Texas, Austin

Delta Zeta Sorority

Texas-Ex Association

Former member of Longhorn Band

Former CCISD history teacher

Former antique appraiser and dealer

"She just leaves us an incredible legacy of our Texas history and, in particular, our Nueces County history," Canales said.

"I've been with the county 27 years, and I've known her most of that," Commissioners Court Manager Tyler Little said.

Little showed 3News the inside of the county's Historical Commission office where you will find hundreds of decades-old legal documents preserved.

"She's been an advocate for so much history in Nueces County," Little said.

"People like Anita made sure that all of us understood these records were there for posterity, whether you need it for a legal reason or a research quest. She made sure we were the record keepers here," Canales said. "I'm going to make sure all the markers she was getting prepared for 2020 will see their day throughout our county."

The Nueces County Commissioner's Court is expected to recognize Eisenhauer at their Jan. 8 meeting.

Visitation will take place Sunday Jan. 5 from 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Sawyer-George Funeral Home which is located at 12497 Leopard St.

Funeral services are planned for Monday, Jan. 6 at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 700 S. Upper Broadway in Corpus Christi.

