Nueces County reports record number of COVID-19 cases in one day-- 1,552

Daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Nueces County, and the Omicron variant accounts for 95% of all new cases in Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There has been a 4,570% increase in positive COVID-19 cases in one month in Nueces County.

Thursday, the Health District reported a total of 1,552 cases. Last month on that day, the total number of cases reported was 32.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted to curve this record-breaking wave,” Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo said. “Your City-County Public Health District continues to provide multiple opportunities to receive your vaccinations at no cost. Let’s remember to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines we know have worked, including vaccinations, masking, staying home when you are sick, and maintaining a social distance.”

The public health district urges everyone two years of age and older to wear a mask when around people outside of their family members, social distance, and wash their hands often.

“These numbers are projected to continue to rise until we reach the peak, which should be around the end of January,” Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said. “Until then, we ask that you use your public health measures to stay safe.”

Residents are urged to get tested for COVID-19 at the first sign of symptoms. Early testing leads to faster treatment and reduces the number of patients admitted to local hospitals. Testing is provided FREE to the public. The best form of defense against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated, if eligible.

For information on where to receive your COVID-19 vaccine and get tested, visit our website at www.cctexas.com/coronavirus.

