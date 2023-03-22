Nueces County Republican Chair Barbie Baker resigns

Before taking over the chair, Baker was a longtime member of the Republican Women's Club.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Republican chair for Nueces County Barbie Baker has officially submitted her resignation.

Baker has been in the position for just over two years after former sheriff Jim Kaelin stepped down back in 2021.

Before taking over the chair, she'd been a longtime member of the Republican Women's Club.

3NEWS spoke with Baker this afternoon about her time as chair -- saying it was an incredible honor and had the pleasure of working with amazing people.

"It was a honor to work hard and share that message that this is America's red, white, and blue and the American eagle needs a right and left wing to fly. We just need to be kind to each and listen," she said.

A special election will take place to find a new Republican chair for the county. The chair is open to the public, and residents do not have to be a precinct chair or be an active party member.

The election will take place on April 11 at Ara's Seafood and Steaks at 7 p.m.

