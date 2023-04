Carmen Calderone has been elected to fill the roll.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Republican Party has a new chair.

With the recent departure of Barbie Baker, Carmen Calderone has been elected to fill the roll.

Calderone has served in numerous roles for the Republican Party over the past 12 years, ranging from being a volunteer to being the vice chair.