CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Courthouse was extra busy on Monday as people waited in line to pay their property taxes before the new year.

For some, paying property taxes was the last thing on their to-do list for 2019.

"A lot of people like to pay ahead of time because their financial advisors tell them they have to pay it in the year that they want to write off," said Kevin Kieschnick, Nueces County Tax Assessor-Collector. "Other financial advisors say the year that expenses accrued is the year you to write it off."

People like Rosie Barrera said she would rather play it safe and get it all out of the way now in order to reap the benefits in the future.

"When income tax time comes we'll be able to discount it off the income tax," Barrera said.

Other said they are more focused on not having to pay additional feeds.

Kieschnick said you can avoid the long lines by paying on their website.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: