Nueces County, Robstown ISD both agree to tax break for proposed Tesla plant

The electric car maker would pay limited taxes to the school district for 10 years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners approved Monday an incentive plan for Tesla to bring a lithium plant to the Coastal Bend.



The approved reinvestment zone, allowable under Chapter 313 of the tax code, will allow Robstown ISD to enter a limitation agreement with the electric car maker.



Robstown ISD voted unanimously to approve the limitation agreement, which would limit the taxes Tesla would be required to pay for 10 years.

