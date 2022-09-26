Nueces County, Robstown ISD both agree to tax break for proposed Tesla plant

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners approved Monday an incentive plan for Tesla to bring a lithium plant to the Coastal Bend.
The approved reinvestment zone, allowable under Chapter 313 of the tax code, will allow Robstown ISD to enter a limitation agreement with the electric car maker.
Robstown ISD voted unanimously to approve the limitation agreement, which would limit the taxes Tesla would be required to pay for 10 years.
The 1,500-acre plant is expected to bring 150 jobs to Nueces county..