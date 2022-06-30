Nueces County saves about $1M in road and drainage repairs

The county hopes this extra help from our military will continue annually.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The United States Marine Corps and Nueces County upgraded some parts of the community.

"A mile worth of road on County Road 22 from 286 to 43. The other one was County Road 57 which was 70 to the south. We also did drainage in Tierra Grande, we also did drainage cleaning on county road 67," said Juan Antonio Pimentel, the Public Works Director and County Engineer for Nueces County.

With help from the military, Nueces County saved about a million dollars worth of repairs and upgrades.

"The man hours," Pimentel added, "the equipment that they brought in, the labor and operations of the equipment".

The operation is to prioritize what the community needs; this way, Nueces County can check off the boxes, and the Marines can get the training they need.

"For a lot of these operators, they haven't used this equipment since they were first taught for many of them, so it's just getting in practice. That's what it's all about," said Sergeant Donald Rhoades with the Marine Corps.

The Marines head back to base on Friday with one project pending, with the County saying they'll take care of that as soon as possible.

"We're here to finish off those roads. As a matter of fact, we're moving our equipment in there and moving our staff on Monday to finish up those roads," Pimentel said.

