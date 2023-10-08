Nueces County seeks to have civil lawsuit alleging ME's office negligence dismissed

Seventeen families have filed a petition against former ME Dr. Adel Shaker and his former chief deputy former Dr. Sandra Lyden.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County is looking to have the civil lawsuit against Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Adel Shaker and Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Sandra Lyden thrown out.

The county's lawyers are asking for the case to be dismissed on the grounds that the court doesn't have jurisdiction over the matter, with Shaker's and Lyden's representation citing Texas cases and rulings of immunity against governmental entities.

The original suit was filed on behalf of 17 families who claim the ME's office was negligent and botched their loved ones' autopsies.

The county is also denying allegations of liability.

3NEWS spoke with investigator Dave Johnson at Gowan Elizondo LLP Attorneys at Law, the firm representing the families, who said it's time for the ME's office to start from scratch.

"It's time to start over in this office," he said. "Its time to do some kind of a jump start. I don't know what's going on over there."

Nueces County is covering the expenses for Shaker's defense as part of his retirement agreement.