Nueces County seeks to preserve vital history by hiring digital storage company to secure records

The process is so demanding that it has costed Nueces County nearly $2 million. The hope is that it will make accessing the records quick, easy and cheap.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County formed in in 1846 and covered a lawless area stretching from Corpus Christi to the Mexican Border.

Seven years later the new County got a courthouse.

As of Monday, 178 years of County records and boxes of history are housed in what used to be the old bread factory by Miller High School.

Nueces County District Clerk, Anne Lorentzen said that the building contained so much history that it was almost impossible to look outside.

"Another thing was that this office was filled with boxes," Lorentzen said. "Boxes and boxes of files. Outside this room there's windows where you couldn't even see out because they were stacked with boxes."

Five years ago Hurricane Harvey destroyed countless records in Aransas County. That was enough to get Nueces County's attention. Lorentzen ended up contacting a company called Kofile who spiralizes in document preservation.

"So I became interested, looking into what they had to offer and the services and what they did," Lorentzen said.

Chris Marotti, Kofile's VP of Product & Strategy, was able to offer restoration and preservation, which he said will be an extensive process to complete.

"The whole preservation process takes anywhere from three to nine months depending on the type of material," Marotti said. "And then there's a dozen to twenty processes employed there in Dallas to preserve that record, image it, index it and just make sure that the appropriate treatments take place."

Kofile technicians go over each page and document to make sure mold, mildew and any other damaging factors are prevented from ruining the contents.

The process is so demanding that it has costed Nueces County nearly $2 million. The hope is that it will make accessing these records quick, easy and cheap.

"It's unlocking the history of the community and preserving the heritage of the county," Marotti said. "And while we're doing that there's other benefits like increasing accessibility to the records."

The records will be preserved and the images will be uploaded into the cloud and accessible to everyone.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.