CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An exceptional dog and Coastal Bend celebrity became an honorary sheriff's deputy Wednesday after being deputized by the Nueces County Sheriff.

Three-year-old golden retriever Lacy recieved the honor of a lifetime after being deputized by J.C. Hooper.

Whenever Lacy hears the register at Boot N' Britches on McArdle near Staples, she helps customers carry their purchases to their car.

"He had some adorable keychains, and he asked me if we'd put one on Lacy. We were kidding about deputizing her, so we were kidding about calling her deputy dog," Lacy's owner Lance Robertson said.

According to Robertson, Lacy wears her new badge proudly, but when it comes to any new duties its business as usual.

Lacy retrieves customers bags and makes sure their experience is the best.

Hooper posted a photo of Lacey and her badge on Facebook.

The self-taught golden retriever is not only a new deputy, but she also was previously awarded employee of the month.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: