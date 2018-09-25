Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Nueces County Sheriff Jim Kaelin announced his retirement Tuesday morning on social media after serving as sheriff for 12 years.

Before being the Nueces County sheriff Kaelin served 29 years for the state of Texas.

For two years Kaelin was deputy sheriff for Sheriff Johnny Mitchell and then a deputy constable for Constable Fred Wilburn.

Before Kaelin was in the law enforcement career, he served in United States Army for nine years with a tour of duty in Vietnam.

According to Kaelin, he wants to spend more time with his family, his wife Sharon, and enjoy his excellent health and energy.

Kaelin is grateful for the experience serving the people of Texas for 50 years.

The last day for Kaelin will be Oct. 31, 2018.

Residents can find Kaelin's full statement below:

