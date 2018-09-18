Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Nueces County Sheriff's deputy patrol offices have received some much-deserved upgrades.

Sheriff Jim Kaelin gave 3News a tour of the facility Tuesday to show the new improvements. Texas prison inmates actually contributed to some of the new features, including a conference room desk and podium for a training center.

According to Kaelin, their previous patrol offices weren't in the best shape and were long overdue for some remodeling.

"It's just truly amazing with what we have, something like this, for our patrol people. For the amount of money that we spent and what we got, we truly came out as winners," Kaelin said.

The new patrol office cost $200,000 and Kaelin said he couldn't be happier about the new upgrades.

