Nueces County Sheriff's Deputy remembers surviving violent shooting 20 years ago

Deputy David Garcia was shot five times while trying to help a man outside a convenience store in Bishop, Texas.

BISHOP, Texas — It was on this date 20 years ago that the life of a Nueces County Sheriff's Office deputy changed forever. David Garcia was shot five times by a man who had asked him for a ride in Bishop, Texas.

If you have ever been inside the Nueces County Courthouse, you have probably come across Garcia. While he works to keep everyone safe, on this Thursday, Feb. 11, he had something else on his mind as well.

Garcia has Feb. 11 circled on his pocket calendar. It was on this day in 2001 when he showed up at a convenience store in Bishop. Within minutes he was in a life or death shootout with a man in the parking lot.

"The officer came around the corner to talk to this individual and the next thing you know, gunfire is being exchanged," said Larry Olivarez, former Nueces County Sheriff. "The officer has been shot."

Here's what the deputy remembers about the bloody and deadly encounter.

"When I met that person, I started talking to him and seeing what he needed because I was trying to help him, and in an instant he pulled out a handgun and shot me several times," Garcia said. "Five times to be exact."

Garcia was then rushed to Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital where doctors worked quickly to save his life.

Meanwhile, Michael Zamora, the man who had shot Deputy Garcia, was dead at the scene.

"My training kicked in and I pulled out my weapon, and of course I had to defend myself and protect those who were around me, and I return fire and I was able to hit the suspect and he went down," Garcia said.

The deputy said despite being shot five times, he managed to call for help.

"I called for help and I was in pretty bad shape because I had been hit five times. At the time I didn't know it, because your adrenaline is running, but I didn't realize how bad I was. I was just seconds, I guess, away from dying," Garcia said.

Garcia said after a couple of years of rehab he was finally able to regain his strength. He never thought about quitting because he simply loves people. He has now been on duty for 36 years and hopes to stay on the job for many more years to come.