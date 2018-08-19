CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

K9 Deputy Dustin White was killed after a motorcycle accident on Sunday morning, according to a close friend.

Family and friends are remembering the beloved deputy on Facebook with various posts and condolences.

This is a developing news story, check back for updates.

© 2018 KIII