CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man with an outstanding warrant.

According to authorities, 29-year old Bradley Ozee has an outstanding warrant for Motion to Revoke - Aggravated Kidnapping.

Ozee also goes by the name Bradley Sampley, police say. He is approximately six-foot-two, weighs around 150 pounds, has green eyes, facial tattoos under his eyes, and a neck tattoo.

If you have any information that can help investigators find Ozee, you are asked to call the Nueces County Sheriff's Office at 361-887-2239 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=

The reward amount for Ozee is increased for the month to $500 because he is considered "Offender of the Week".

