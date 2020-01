CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law officers need your help to track down a suspect in a family assault case in Nueces County.

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is looking for 27-year-old Noe Vela, who is wanted on a warrant for assault family violence.

Vela is described to stand 5′ 04″, weighs approximately 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

