NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to locate a man who has two outstanding warrants out of Nueces County.

According to police, 34-year-old Solomon Johnson has a warrant for burglary of habitation and a parole violation stemming from an evading arrest charge.

Johnson is described to stand six feet, weighs approximately 165 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and is known to have facial hair.

If you know how to locate Solomon Johnson, call police at 361-886-2600.

