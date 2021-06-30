Nueces County Sheriff's Office searching for man wanted on child sex charges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted on child sex charges.
Enrique Diaz, 21, has an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child (No Bond).
Diaz is described as a 21-year-old male, who stands 5’11” feet, weighs approximately 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you know how to locate Diaz, call Crime Stoppers at (361)888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online. The information you provide to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.
