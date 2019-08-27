CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper is trying to keep his jail staffed, something that has historically been a problem for the county.

Nueces County is currently two dozen staffers short, so on Tuesday the Sheriff's Department rolled out a new tool to try and attract recruits. Their new prisoner transport van was wrapped to be used as a moving billboard for the Department. The van will be used to take prisoners to and from jail.

According to Nueces County Deputy Juan Escobar, the phone number on the side of the van is to his office desk. He hopes the van will be a constant reminder for people that the Sheriff's Department is hiring and looking for those who can work under stress.

"It's long hours. Stressful, but it's a job. It's a career. You can make it a career like I have, and I have been here going on for 43 years," Escobar said.

More than 180 people staff the jail, and with two dozen positions unfilled, Escobar said it puts a strain on the overtime budget. Employees have to put in long hours to make up for the manpower shortage, especially when the inmate population goes up.

According to Escobar, he started his law enforcement career back in 1981 as a jailer. He said he believes his pay back then was around $5 an hour. A jailer currently starts at $13 an hour, and in September that goes up to over $15.

