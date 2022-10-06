Nueces County Sheriff's Office in need of upgraded resources

The department will wait to see if and how much they'll be getting for the upcoming fiscal year to upgrade their technology.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Department is in need of $400,000 worth of radio equipment.

"They're about 12 to 15 years old, depending on which batch was purchased, and they're failing on us," said Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper.

With communication being a vital asset in law enforcement, Hooper said the equipment upgrade is much needed.

"Yes, we have cameras we have about 225 cameras here but the cameras are not what is going to grab the attention of somebody who can help that correctional officer immediately. That is radio communication," Hooper said.

He said 100 new radios are needed at minimum, so that officers can have them on their shift from beginning to end. The cost is estimated at about $400,000.

"That's a realistic estimate to to retool with current technology in the for this communication tool. It's about four $4,000 per set, times 100 We're looking at $400,000," Hooper said.

The department even included the cost in the annual county budget workshop.

"Today I'll be working on concepts and ideas on how to make that $400,000 available. Because let's agree that that's a high priority," said Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales.

She said that she knows the radios are a lifeline in area jails.

"Each budget workshop, it's a window to the world of how much we really are behind and how fast my legs are running to catch up," Canales said.

"Normally in a budget workshop, I like to brag or celebrate about how efficient we have been able to be with the last budget," Hooper said. "But yesterday it was all about, you know, needing more this this time around."

