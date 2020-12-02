NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Sherrif's Office gained two new furry additions to their team.

Four-legged deputies were introduced during Wednesday's Nueces County Commissioner's Court meeting.

Heram, a Belgian malinois, and Grin, a dutch shepherd, are trained to detect narcotics, track, and apprehend. The dogs also receive commands in Czech.

Grin's partner Sgt. Frank Campos says the K-9's are a great addition to the team.

"Their nose is so much stronger than humans, so what I can't smell they can come and find some narcotics or also if we have apprehension, he's able to pick up that sent and lead us to it and make that apprehension," Frank said.

The dogs were purchased with federal drug seizure money.

Also, the office gained two new K-9 vehicles that are technologically advanced.

