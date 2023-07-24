Nueces County shortfall expected to be less when final numbers drop Tuesday

Judge Connie Scott said county is 'ready for this battle.'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Nueces County continues to address issues regarding its budget, a major problem that is being tackled is appraisal numbers for local refineries.

Final appraisal value deadlines are expected to be reported Tuesday, which will let the entities receiving money -- school districts, hospital districts, and county governments -- get a better idea of how much tax money they have to spend.

Nueces County Judge Connie Scott said that those numbers have been dropped drastically.

While the drop still creates a shortfall for the budget overall, Scott said it is much more manageable.

"I am breathing a sigh of relief somewhat, while we're going into still a problem, I think we can work on this problem," she said. "I think given the extreme we were preparing for and what we're going to have to deal with now I think we're ready for this battle."

