Nueces County: Declaration of Local Disaster Rain and Flooding issued

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The ongoing flooding and storms throughout the Coastal Bend has prompted Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales to issue a Declaration of Local Disaster Rain and Flooding and order to temporarily close beach Access Road 4 as of 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The state of disaster is expected to last no longer than seven days.

The declaration states that Padre Island and Port Aransas retention ponds are overflowing, and Access Road 4 has been found to not be safe for public access due to extremely high and standing water.

FULL DECLARATION:

WHEREAS, Greg Abbott, Governor of the State of Texas, announced on the 7th day of July 2021 that "the severe storms hitting our South Texas and Coastal Bend communities pose a serious threat of flash flooding and river flooding" and placed state resources on standby to support local response; and

WHEREAS, on the 7th day of July 2021 (as of 4:00 p.m.), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's ("NOAA") National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for the Oso Creek affecting Nueces County, and forecast "moderate flooding" and that Oso Creek "is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 23.6 feet" and will remain at the flood stage until "early Friday morning;" and

WHEREAS, on the 7th day of July 2021 (as of 4:00 p.m.), the NOAA's National Weather Service continued the Flash Flood Watch for Coastal and Inland Nueces County and the Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect through Friday morning, with expected additional rainfall of 3 to 6 inches "with localized amounts up to 8 inches possible" and flooding "likely" in low lying areas and places prone to flooding; and

WHEREAS, on the 7th day of July 2021 (as of 4:00 p.m.), the NOAA's National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook forecasting that hazardous weather will continue throughout South Texas, with numerous showers and some thunderstorms "with heavy rainfall and flash flooding at times, mainly from the Coastal Bend to the Victoria Crossroads" and forecasting that similar conditions will continue into Thursday and Thursday night with possible thunderstorms Friday into the weekend; and

WHEREAS, on the 7th day of July 2021, Nueces County is experiencing major flooding in several coastal parks in Padre Island and in Port Aransas and its retention ponds are overflowing, and Access Road 4 has been found to not safe for public access due to extremely high and standing water; and

WHEREAS, the current flood conditions and risk of severe inclement weather with continued forecast for heavy rain and flooding in Nueces County over the next several days; and

WHEREAS, the County Judge of Nueces County has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property in Nueces County.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED BY THE COUNTY JUDGE OF NUECES COUNTY:



That a local state of disaster is hereby declared for Nueces County pursuant to § 418.108 (a) of the Texas Government Code. Pursuant to § 418.108 (b) of the Government Code, the state of disaster shall continue for a period of not more than seven days from the date of this declaration unless continued, or renewed, by the Commissioners Court of Nueces County. Pursuant to § 418.108 (c) of the Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly with the County Clerk. Pursuant to§ 418.108 (d) of the Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster activates the County Emergency Management Plan. Pursuant to§ 418.108, Access Road 4, will be closed only to vehicular access to the extent directed by barricades and signs placed at access points ordered by the County Judge. That this proclamation shall take effect immediately from and after its issuance.

