Nueces County struggles to fill jailer positions as need rises

Nueces County Sheriff John Hooper said that he is short 47 jailers, and is understaffed in several other departments.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting establishments across the Coastal Bend, jails have also begun to see a shortage in manpower due to positions not being applied for.

Nueces County Sheriff John Hooper told 3News that he now needs nearly 50 jailers to fully staff the Nueces County Jail.

Hooper said that right now he is short 47 jailers, and is understaffed in several other departments. According to Hooper, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards has not granted any variances during COVID-19 to take into consideration the lack of manpower.

"We are still obligated to hit all of them. To hit all of the standards and requirements that we had to hit prior to COVID," Hooper said. "That's one of the reasons why the Nueces County Jail at this time is out of compliance."

Hooper said he is looking to hire jailers who have at least a high school degree or a GED. They also have to be 18 years age.

