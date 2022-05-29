Members of the community wrap Uvalde with love from Nueces County

Handmade blankets and heartfelt cards will be delivered to the Uvalde community to offer comfort and support.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local leaders and members of the community took time out of their Sunday to lend support to a community in need of love and healing.

Following the deadly shooting that took several innocent lives, Nueces County set up a day at the Fairgrounds in Rockport for volunteers to help hand-make blankets and write heartfelt notes in an effort to "wrap Uvalde with love and support."

Nueces County Drainage District Commissioner Balde Torres told 3NEWS, "I do have a grandson who is four years old. Immediately, I felt something tug in my heart. Something needed to be done."

Other Nueces County leaders shared Torres' feelings, and were compelled to show the people of Uvalde that they are not alone, and that our community has their back.

"This could've been us and I think about that," said Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales. "No one of us is immune to the violence we see across our country. Until it stops, we're going to need to come together, and band together with a show of love and unity."

Everyone was invited to show their support for those 19 beautiful children and two brave, selfless teachers. Many community members accepted the invitation and showed up to volunteer, like La Lisa Hernandez.

"There was a little girl who just walked in with all her own handmade cards and she colored them in and signed them. It was really lovely," Hernandez shared. "I was a kindergarten teacher, so I've been in the classroom. Those children are your children, so we are impacted. Every one of us had a great teacher that impacted our lives; A teacher that we remember, that set us on the right course."

Judge Canales said that they would like to send the blankets and cards by this Friday. If you would like to drop off a card with a special message, you can bring it to the first floor of the Nueces County Courthouse between Monday and Thursday.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.