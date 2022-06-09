Nueces County tax rate could go down, but the amount of taxes you pay might not

Nueces County Commissioners will consider adopting a new tax rate for next year -- a rate around $0.29 per $100 value.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whenever Nueces County Commissioners gather to talk about the county budget there is typically at least some disagreement on the question of, "how much?"

During their Wednesday meeting, Commissioners will consider adopting a new tax rate for next year -- a rate around $0.29 per $100 value.

That it is a lower tax rate than last year, but according to Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney, lowering your tax rate doesn't necessarily mean lowering your taxes.

In this case, much of it is tied to your property value.

"We're going to have a lower tax rate than last year if this budget passes, but because the valuations went up so significantly, we are not lowering the tax rate enough to not raise your taxes," Chesney said.

The new tax rate raises more money for maintenance and operations than the current tax rate, and proponents tell 3NEWS that there are too many things that need to be addressed that won't get the attention they need without those additional funds.

Still, Chesney believes there are other questions that must be asked first.

"'Where are we overspending? Where could we cut? Why are we spending here, and do we really need to?' But we don't do that," Chesney said. "We just start from, 'OK, how much more are we going up?' Well, to me, that's just not acceptable."

For his part, Chesney said he plans to vote against the proposed budget. However, at this point, it does appear to have support among other Nueces County leaders.

You can watch the discussion at Commissioners Court online by going to www.nuecesco.com. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

