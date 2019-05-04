NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office will receive grant money from Governor Greg Abbott to help in their mission of stopping illegal activity across the border.

Operation Stonegarden is given every year to law enforcement agencies working along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Nueces County deputies patrol Highway 77, which is said to be a significant corridor for suspected smugglers. They were given $1 million in 2018.

According to Nueces County Sheriff John Chris Hooper, the money is used to buy new equipment.

"We're definitely privileged to be a part of this program and we're taking advantage of it. For the safety of Nueces County residents," Hooper said.

In 2019, Abbott's office is giving out $4.7 million. The Nueces County Sheriff's Office will get their funding starting in May.