CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEW) — Nueces County Emergency Services for District Two says they've been fighting some large fires in their area this summer above normal which is 15 to 20 a month.

The number one reason for them is burning trash and brush.

The most recent one was this past Sunday by the Oso Bridge where officials say a homeless man made a fire in an open field to cook a meal and it quickly grew into a brush fire, burning over an acre of land.

Dale Scott, Fire Chief for Nueces County ESD#2 said, "use extreme caution to make sure that you take care of fire so it doesn't get away from you."

Instead of burning trash or debris you may have you're urged to take it to either the city or county landfills.

Violation of this order could result in a class C misdemeanor, a fine of up to $500.

