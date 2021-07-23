Nueces County Vector Control announces positive West Nile Detection in area mosquito pool

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Vector Control reported Friday their first positive detection of West Nile Virus in a Corpus Christi area mosquito pool.
The positive test occurred at a trap located at 3140-A County Road 49A in Corpus Christi, Texas.
It was just last Thursday, July 15, when Corpus Christi Vector Control announced their first West Nile Virus detection within Corpus Christi's city limits. It came from a pool located in the 400 block of Bartlett Drive.
So far there are no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in Nueces County. Residents are encouraged to follow all mosquito prevention protocols in order to avoid infection.