CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two area organizations are teaming up to make sure no homebound veterans are left behind.

The Nueces County Veterans Service and the Coastal Bend Food Bank are giving food to veterans that have to stay at home due to age, an illness or disability.

Organizers say it's our turn as a community to take care of our veterans -- just like they took care of us.

"If we don't step up, no one else will. We gotta step up. Most of the county has stepped up to do this, the Coastal Bend Food Bank has stepped up and we just want to make sure our homebound veterans are taken care of," said

Services are only limited to homebound veterans that are in the Coastal Bend.

For more information on how to receive these services, call 361-888-0820 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email Juan De La Cerda at Juan.delacerda@nuecesco.com

