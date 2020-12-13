Nueces County Victim’s Memorial Garden hosts very first Christmas Candlelight Vigil

Families who have lost loved ones to violence gathered Saturday night to honor and remember them.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Families who have lost loved ones to violence gathered Saturday night to honor and remember them through the very first 'Christmas Candlelight Vigil' put on by those behind the Nueces County Victim's Memorial Garden.

The event happened at the Wayne Wright Building off of SPID. District Attorney, Mark Gonzales, was a guest speaker for the event.



George Fennema, Vice President of the Homicide Survivors Support Group says the vigil was a great way for families to connect with one other and show support.



“If you haven't been a part of it then it's hard to understand, it's hard to cope it's hard to deal,” said Fennema. “They need the same love and support that you need.”

The event was put together by Fallon Wood. She founded the Victim's Memorial Garden back in 2018 following the murder the year before of her daughter, Breanna.



Wood says she wanted to let the community know that she will never stop advocating for those who are no longer with us.

“We needed this, I needed this," said Wood. "As long as I’m here we're going to have an annual every year. Our angels will never be forgotten in this city and I’ll make sure of that.”

Wood hopes to make the vigil an annual event.

