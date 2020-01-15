CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new mobile health clinic is on the road and ready to service women, infants and children.

The idea is to provide a nutritional program for pregnant, breastfeeding women and families with children younger than five. Staff said the mobile clinic will help those who live in outlying areas of the Coastal Bend or those who may not have the ability to reach their clinic.

"So now we can partner with clinics and other programs and create a schedule where we're going to these places regularly, so they can stay active on the program," said Ryan Gant, a nutritionist with Nueces County's WIC Program.

The program is free to those who qualify. WIC plans to be in Bishop later on Wednesday.

For more information, call 361-826-1390.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: