Nueces County judge said disaster declarations will be issued Thursday due to wildfires

Judge Barbara Canales said South Texas counties have been plagued with wildfires recently, diminishing resources across the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said residents can expect to see a disaster declaration for Nueces County as soon as Thursday afternoon due to the consistent wildfires we have been experiencing.

Canales said resources from across South Texas counties are sent out during wildfires and because of the amount of fires lately, these resources have been diminished.

"Every time we do have a wildfire that could threaten property or life, you will see a huge momentum from both our emergency services departments along with some of our jurisdictional partners, Canales said. "Everybody from Corpus Christi Fire Department all the way to Jim Wells, Bishop Fire, Annaville, Robstown- all of us galvanizing resources."

Canales said she talked to State officials Thursday morning and said it is her understanding that every county in South Texas that has been affected will be issuing disaster declarations this afternoon, including Nueces County.

"Why do we do this? Resources. It is very important to be able to avail ourselves of statewide resources when none are available here," Canales said. "Why are none available? Texas has just been plagued lately with elevated Red Flag days, it's not just one area where others can help, Texas has really been affected greatly.

Canales hopes the declaration will help bring in more resources and potentially recover some costs that have already been expended.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.