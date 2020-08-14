Nueces County's beach vehicle restriction order will expire August 17, curfew remains

Curfew will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on County beaches.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbra Canales has announced that the County's beach order restricting vehicle access to beaches will expire on Monday, August 17. The curfew will remain from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Judge Canales said some entrances are still unsafe due to Hurricane Hanna causing erosion to dune lines and parts of the beach. Canales said a seven mile long beach clean up is being planned.

Beach Entrances Opened

Port Aransas parking lots will have access to the beach

Access Road 5 to Whitecap

Windward Drive

Beach Entrances Closed

Padre Balli Park Access Road 4 (Hanna damage)