CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The reviews are in after this first reopening weekend in the Coastal Bend. While the beaches were packed from start to finish, police tell us there were really no major complaints about social distancing or anything else. Police do say they're ready for holiday like crowds and traffic through the summer.

As for restaurants, health department staff did go out and check about 10% of them to see if they were complying with the 25% capacity rule. It turns out just about all of them were following that directive.

City-county Health Director Annette Rodriguez says we still have to wait to see what impact the reopening will have on the number of COVID-19 cases.

"We're looking 7 to 10 [days] out - so on day 8, 9, 10, are we seeing more phone calls?" Rodriguez said.

"We're looking at our phone banks to see if we're going to have an increase in calls. We're kind of looking to see what's going to happen, and are more people feeling like they're getting sick, hopefully that's not the case."

She says if the levels of the virus stay flat, the Coastal Bend will be ready for phase 2 of the governor's reopening plan, which will allow restaurants to operate with up to 50% of their normal capacity. Phase two is still set for May 18.

