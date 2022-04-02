Nueces County's Robstown warming center gears up for second night of freezing temps

Meals were provided throughout the day Friday as the warming center prepared for yet another night of freezing temperatures.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The overnight warming center at Robstown's Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds has seen a decent turnout since this latest extreme cold front arrived in the Coastal Bend Thursday night.

The Fairgrounds were opened Thursday evening to those seeking shelter from the freezing temperatures. Although the last freeze to come through the Coastal Bend prompted a small turnout at the Fairgrounds, this time there were quite a few more residents taking advantage of the shelter.

Meals were provided throughout the day Friday as the warming center prepared for yet another night of freezing temperatures.

"We're all humans, you know?" Robstown Fire Chief Javier Zapata said. "Some people can't provide a warming shelter for themselves, you know? They can come in and enjoy the warm inside this building."

The Fairgrounds warming center is the only overnight warming center in Nueces County, but the County has worked with the City of Corpus Christi and the City of Robstown to make sure everybody has access to the service they're providing.

"Any citizen that needs a warming place, they come in, they have free rides through the RTA, they can come in, they sign in, we'll give them some meal tickets," Zapata said. "And once they get a meal ticket, they can get their breakfast, lunch and dinner. They, as you can see, they have a place where they can eat."

The warming center will remain open until noon Saturday. Transportation to the center is free through Corpus Christi's Regional Transportation Authority, and that makes a big difference for the homeless population who would normally have no way to get there.

"It helps me out a lot," Kira Clay said.

Clay normally stays outside the Corpus Christi Cathedral, but with dangerously low temperatures outside, the warming center in Robstown is a way for her to seek shelter, and she's grateful to those helping out.

"It's very helpful. Definitely for a time like this, it's very helpful for them to be out here taking the time away from their family," Clay said. "But their family is also like, you know, probably saying the same thing, like, 'Hey, go out here and help the people. This is what you do. That's what your job is.' And I'm grateful."

For the people taking the time to lend a helping hand, they are happy to see people getting the shelter they need.

"It warms your heart. I mean, it's one of those feel-good operations where everybody involved is doing the best they can for the people of our community," said Edward Herrera, operation section chief for Nueces County.

The warming center might only be temporary, but it's keeping people like Clay safe from the dangerous conditions outside while they last.

"I'm enjoying myself here," Clay said. "I'm warm. I got food. I got clothes. I got a roof over my head right now. So, I'm good."

The Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds has seen as many as 48 people seeking shelter so far and is providing three meals a day, free Wi-Fi, and a roof over people's heads.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.