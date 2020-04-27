CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County's third confirmed COVID-19 related death has been identified as longtime Corpus Christi Rabbi Kenneth Roseman.

Family and friends said Roseman died after battling the virus for several weeks.

Roseman's passing marks the third death in the county related to COVID-19, and was confirmed by officials Sunday.

RabbiIlan Emanuel My friend and teacher. May his memory be a blessing.

The second COVID-19 related death in Nueces County was confirmed just the day before. Officials confirmed the patient was a male in his 30s who was working as a traveling nurse in Nevada.

As of Sunday, officials said there are two COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, zero of whom are in critical condition, and 33 patients have recovered from the virus.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

