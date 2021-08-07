Nueces River expected to crest Friday just above flood stage

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Residents are keeping an eye on the Nueces River, telling us it's not a major threat until water starts to cover the road.
The river is expected to crest Friday just above flood stage but that all depends on if we get any more big rain in the right spots.
We spoke with one resident who told us he had to sleep up on top of his RV during the last flood a few years back and with the threat of more rain, he's worried.
"My trailer is surrounded by water," a local resident said.
Earlier Thursday, a section of County Road 73 at Wade Street was blocked due to fears of the road washing away. The road crosses a small creek and a worker noticed the asphalt underneath the road had been washed away.
