Dr. Salim Surani explained why developing third world countries still battle with Hepatitis-A and how it can spread if not treated right away.

After a long downward trend, the first increase between 2012 and 2013 (1,562 and 1,781 reported cases, respectively), was due to a large multi-state outbreak according to the CDC. Between 2015 and 2016, the reported cases again increased by 44.4% from 1,390 in 2015 to 2,007 cases in 2016. The 2016 increase was due to two HAV outbreaks linked to imported foods.

After adjusting for under-ascertainment and under-reporting, the estimated number of new HAV infections in 2016 was 4,000.

