Call this number, not 911, to report illegal fireworks this Fourth of July in Corpus Christi

Call the city's non-emergency line at (361) 886-2600.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As many prepare for the Fourth of July weekend, Corpus Christi leaders are requesting that the public does not call 911 to report people illegally popping off fireworks.

Call the city's non-emergency line at (361) 886-2600.

If you are cited for fireworks within city limits, you could being fined up to $2,000 per opened package.

Last year, there were nearly 30 firework citations handed out over the holiday weekend. This past New Year's Eve, there were 50 citations.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.