Nurse-Family Partnership: Helping

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Having a baby during the pandemic can be a stressful experience. Because of that -- a local program is helping meet the needs of new moms.

The free program offered through the United Way of the Coastal Bend is called the Nurse-Family Partnership and has been helping improve the lives of moms and their babies through pre-natal care and early childhood education.

Nurses usually meet with the new moms face to face, but because of coronavirus concerns, they've transitioned to virtual meetings the last several months.

The assistance could be as simple as helping the mom learn how to breast feed or helping them continue their education.

"Maybe they have a goal for themselves, get their GED, or go to college," Ashley Drillen with United Way said. "We are going to help them and provide resources for them to reach their goals. One of our goals is for the family to become self sufficient."