Nurse performs CPR on collapsed man in Boothbay Harbor parking lot, likely saving his life

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Police are crediting a nurse who recently moved to Maine with likely saving a man's life in Boothbay Harbor on Wednesday.

Just before 1 p.m., Boothbay Harbor police and ambulance personnel responded to a call reporting that a man had collapsed and “died” next to his car in the Small Mall parking lot. Upon arrival, officers observed a man on the ground with a woman tending to him.

Kenzie Cox recently moved to Maine with her husband, an active duty Coast Guardsmen stationed in Boothbay Harbor. Kenzie happened to see the man collapse near his car and immediately realized he was not breathing. She performed CPR and by the time police arrived the man was awake and able to communicate.

"On this day before Thanksgiving, please join us in being thankful for Kenzie, her quick recognition, medical knowledge, and selfless action at a scene which most likely saved a man’s life," the Boothbay Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.