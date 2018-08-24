Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Arianna Perez recalled the heart-dropping moment she found out she was pregnant.

"Oh my God, how am I gonna tell them? What am I gonna do?" she laughed.

Perez was 17 years old when she and her boyfriend Oscar found out they were expecting. The senior went from preparing for college to planning for a baby.

"I was like in shock. I was four months pregnant when I walked the stage," Perez remembered.

The teens' lives were turned upside down yet; they were able to gain the support of family and friends to bring a beautiful, baby girl into the world. Arianna said. Unfortunately, that's not always the case for teen moms.

"They just don't get the support they get kicked out, and one thing leads to another, and they're stuck," she said.

Still, the couple applied for the WIC program and were then contacted by Stephanie Smith, a nurse with the Nurse-Family Partnership Program run by the United Way of the Coastal Bend. Nurses like Smith support, care and assist first-time mothers during their pregnancy and after the baby is born, and the assistance is free to families.

"Being a teen parent just adds additional stressors and concerns on top of that as they're navigating school and their life course," Smith said.

During the ladder part of her pregnancy, Perez suffered a couple of health scares; gestational diabetes and a low blood platelet count.

"My OB was like 'we don't know how you're alive right now, we haven't seen this low count in 30 plus years,'" Perez recalled.

Nurse Stephanie Smith stood by Arianna and Oscar's sides during the scary time.

Then, in September of 2017, the couple welcomed Eva Ramirez into the world. She was born at 37 weeks via C-Section; she was immediately rushed to the NICU.

"It was like oh my God she's finally here!" Arianna exclaimed.

Arianna said if it weren't for Stephanie, her pregnancy and recovery may have gone much differently.

"She's always been there, it's been great because being a first-time mom has it's- you have all these questions, you don't know what you're doing, you're brand new to this," she said.

Nurses with the program stay with their families until the baby turns two years old. Arianna said Stephanie has become a part of the family.

"She's a part of us and like we know her she knows her," Arianna added.

In turn, Stephanie said working with Arianna and Oscar has been easy and exciting.

"I love working with them because they are so eager to set goals and to really thrive; they are wonderful parents and they have a beautiful strong loving relationship with Eva."

If you or someone you know would like to apply for the program, follow this link.

