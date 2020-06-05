CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today, nurses remain in the spotlight as we kick off 'National Nurses Week.'

To better understand what it means to be on the front lines as a nurse, we spoke with nurse practitioner and Texas A&M Corpus Christi professor Pamela Ortiz.

Ortiz has been in the nursing field since 2004, primarily working at Driscoll Children's Hospital. She now teaches first year nursing students at TAMUCC. She says this pandemic has taught her students how to adapt to any situation.

"This time has actually been a very eye opening time for us in nursing and in the medical field as a whole," Ortiz said. "I think this has given us an opportunity to investigate different deliveries of care."

She says it will become more common to use Telehealth tools to communicate virtually with patients.

