"Riddled with fear and anxiety”: nurses continue tough work during the pandemic

For eight months, frontline workers have combatted the pandemic as a second wave hits the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Frontline healthcare workers have been in the trenches this entire pandemic as cases continue to surge in the Mid-South adding to an already strained workload.

“The frontline nurses, they’re feeling very overwhelmed. They’re riddled with fear and anxiety," Nykkia Sellers, a family nurse practioner in Memphis, said.

Sellers is an active member of the Memphis-Riverbluff chapter of the National Black Nurses Association. She says, local nurses are feeling the pandemic fatigue but the work continues.

"Nurses are managing higher level of patients which puts a lot of strain mentally and physically on our nurses so a lot of nurses are having issues with anxiety, depression and difficulties sleeping insomnia, as well," she said.

It's a demand both physical and emotional.

More than 600 people in Shelby County have died from the virus.

“You’re seeing patients pass away alone and so that is very stressing on your mental health," Sellers said.

In the early months of the pandemic, signs with messages like "Heroes work here" popped up all over the Mid-South outside of hospitals and other acts of support like meal deliveries happened routinely.

That energy has tapered off as cases and hospitalizations hit record highs.

“Do something positive for the nurses in your life," Sellers said. "Send them an e-card. Send them a virtual hug. Send them something to eat because it is very taxing."

Remember all these signs that started popping up at the start of the pandemic? Right now is a really good time to bring that same kind of energy to cheer on nurses. We’re live on #GoodDayMemphis pic.twitter.com/uladb8GR5Y — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) November 19, 2020

The emotional toll is heightened with the fear of the risk of contracting the virus themselves and exposing loved ones to it, Sellers said.

"You also have to think of your colleagues," she said. "There have been nurses and nurse practitioners who have passed away and lost their battle with COVID-19. I hear about different nurses almost every where and that’s pretty tough."

While nurses have taken an oath to care for their patients, Sellers says it's important that they take care of themselves too.