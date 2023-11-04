Nursing-instructor shortage causes delay for students at Coastal Bend College

Rio Grande Valley resident Jenny Vela told 3NEWS that she expected to get her nursing degree this year -- but that dream had to get pushed back.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Coastal Bend College nursing student won't be able to attend classes in the fall due to a shortage of instructors.

Rio Grande Valley resident Jenny Vela has been working for years as an licensed vocational nurse and is currently a home-health care professional.

"I honestly thought that 2023 was going to be my year to finally get my R.N. degree," she said. "But unfortunately, this happened."

Vela is referring to a letter sent to her and other nursing students, detailing how the school won't be offering instruction this year because of an instructor shortage.

"I get the letter saying we can't go to school because the Texas Board of Nursing closed them down because their curriculum wasn't up to par," she said.

3NEWS reached out to Coastal Bend College, but did not receive a response.

However, Vela did get a response from Western Governors University in Austin, which is a partner school to Coastal Bend College.

WGU Regional Vice President for the South Region Linda Battles sent Vela a post which acknowledges the teacher shortage.

The post said that the shortage in nursing educators is causing many learning institutions to have hard time filling those vacancies.

"The schools down here, they're so expensive," Vela said. "Each one has requirements that they expect you to leave your full-time job and go to school full-time. I can't do that. I have to provide for my family."

In the letter, Coastal Bend College said it hopes to improve the program so that it can continue into 2024.

"We chose this college because we can afford it number one, two we don't have to quit our jobs full time," she said. "Three we would just car pool over there."

Vela said she and six other home health care LVN's hope they can get into another program to continue their education that would lead to an increase in income.

