CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII News) — A Texas A&M Corpus Christi student responded Tuesday to a letter she received an acceptance letter from the school's nursing program only to find out it was a mistake.

"AB student," Amy DeRusse said. "I thought I was going to be able to get in."

It was supposed to be the happiest day of Amy DeRusse's life.

"I was very excited that I got in," DeRusse said describing the moment she opened the letter that told her she got into Texas A&M Corpus Christi's Nursing Program.

"It even had a little button on the bottom," DeRusse said. "I accept or I decline. so I hit the accept button. Super happy."

But, her tears of joy would be short lived.

Just hours after she received her acceptance letter...

"I got another email," DeRusse said.

"We apologized. there has been an error," Clarenda Phillips, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs said. "We will send corrected letters soon."

She along with 119 other nursing hopefuls were denied entry into the program.

"We feel horrible," Phillips said. "We take our role in this seriously."

Phillips said the problem started with a new employee.

"Since she was assigned the task for the very first time she wasn't sure about how to go about using an excel spread sheet with the mail merge process," Phillips said.

Phillips said through sorting through both programs some how acceptance letters were sent to all 325 applicants.

the school says they have worked vigilantly to make sure this mistake doesn't happen again.

"We are going to a centralized application process where both the dean and the associate dean will be in the approval path to verify all letters that go out," Phillips said

DeRusse said she's still trying to figure out what to do next.

"If I'm working full time then it's hard to make straight A's and if they only choose straight A students then it might be better off applying somewhere else," DeRusse said.

School officials encouraged students to re-apply in 2019.

If applicants have any concerns about what happened Phillips said the dean and assistant dean are willing to meet with them.

