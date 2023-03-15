O-Snap! The Bloodmobile will be at the KIII studios on Friday. Come on by!

People with O-type blood are generally considered universal donors, but we'll be collecting pints from anyone who wants to give.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Be sure to stop by our studios Friday, starting at noon, to donate the gift of life.



3NEWS is partnering with the Coastal Bend Blood Center to host the O-Snap blood drive right in front of our studios here at 5002 SPID.

Some of your favorite on-air talent will be out rolling up our sleeves to make a difference, but we'll need your help to fill the bank.

Donating only takes 30 minutes, and the process is quick and painless.