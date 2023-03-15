O-Snap! The Bloodmobile will be at the KIII studios on Friday. Come on by!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Be sure to stop by our studios Friday, starting at noon, to donate the gift of life.
3NEWS is partnering with the Coastal Bend Blood Center to host the O-Snap blood drive right in front of our studios here at 5002 SPID.
Some of your favorite on-air talent will be out rolling up our sleeves to make a difference, but we'll need your help to fill the bank.
Donating only takes 30 minutes, and the process is quick and painless.
This is the second time the event has been hosted at the station, with the first time being in 2019.