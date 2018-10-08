Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is sending out an urgent message asking for help from donors with O type blood.

On Thursday it was announced that the blood bank is dangerously low on both O- and O+ blood because during the summer months the blood bank's donation drop by more than one-third.

O type of blood is most commonly used when someone is in an accident or trauma and needs a transfusion.

Employees with the blood center said anyone could come to donate.

"We're just encouraging the community, please again if this is you please if you are an o blood type to please come and donate we need your blood to help us save lives in your community," said Ashley Ramirez, director of marketing and public relations. "The worst thing is not being able to have that blood supply for our patients."

No registration is required for those wanting to donate. To find the nearest mobile blood bank click here.

