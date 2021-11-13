x
$10K reward offered for California shooting that killed toddler

The California Highway Patrol said the evidence suggests Wu's mother got caught driving in the crossfire of a gunfight on the freeway.
OAKLAND, Calif. — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the shooter responsible for killing a toddler on an Oakland freeway.

Jasper Wu was sleeping in his car seat when the 1-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet on Interstate 880 a week ago. The California Highway Patrol said the evidence suggests Wu's mother got caught driving in the crossfire of a gunfight on the freeway. 

His family said in statement that they are “completely heartbroken and devastated” and pleaded for the shooters, or anyone with information, to come forward.

